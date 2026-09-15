Kremlin threatens to destroy Poland "in 2-3 days" after Sikorski’s statement about Russia

Russian dictator’s aide Nikolai Patrushev has threatened that Poland would cease to exist as a state within a few days if it entered a war against Russia. This was his response to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s statement about Warsaw’s military superiority.

Patrushev said this in an interview with the Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

New Kremlin threat

"In the event that Poland enters military action against Russia, our country will employ its entire available arsenal of forces and means, and Polish statehood will cease to exist within two or three days," Patrushev said.

He added that Sikorski "is clearly assessing Russia’s military power in an amateurish way" and does not want to understand that, during the "special military operation," the Russian Armed Forces supposedly do not use their full potential. According to him, Warsaw "does not want to hear" Putin’s words about the alleged absence of a threat from Russia.

Read more: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has arrived in Kyiv

Context: Sikorski’s statement

Recently, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv that if Russia attacked Poland and Warsaw took decisive action, Russia would be swiftly routed.

According to him, Poland has air superiority over Russia, and if Ukrainian strikes disabled half of Russia’s oil refining capacity in six months, Poland could do so in six weeks.

Read more: Putin is making same mistake as Third Reich - Sikorski