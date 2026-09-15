US Congress is investigating financing by Russian linked to Kremlin of Trump’s son’s wedding in Bahamas

Robert Garcia, a member of the US House of Representatives and the Democratic Party’s senior representative on the Oversight Committee, has launched an investigation into the possible involvement of Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin, in the organisation of Donald Trump Jr’s wedding.

This is reported by Axios, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Statement by a Democratic Member of Congress

Garcia has already sent a request to the White House Chief of Staff, Susan Wiles.

"Democrats on the Oversight Committee are investigating the numerous ways in which the Trump family has sought to enrich itself through its close ties to President Donald Trump," said Garcia.

He is demanding the handover of "all documents, records and communications" relating to the Kremlin, as well as information on whether Trump Jr had access to classified information. García also asked why US President Donald Trump missed his son’s wedding and whether this was linked to the presence of Russian guests.

In a separate letter, a member of Congress asked Trump Jr. for a guest list, details of his contacts with the Kremlin, and information about all purchases and gifts made by foreign nationals in the run-up to the wedding, particularly those ‘closely linked to adversaries’ of the US.

The MP wrote that ProPublica’s investigation into the Russian national’s role in funding the event "may be the most serious allegation" against him to date.

Garcia could lead a congressional inquiry if the Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives following the November election.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to support de-escalation with Russia if it is genuine US proposal

What ProPublica found out

On 14 September, ProPublica reported that the Kremlin had secretly funded the wedding of Donald Trump Jr — the US President’s eldest son. The celebration took place on 24 May in the Bahamas, and the guests included Russians.

Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association, footed the bill for the May party, which ran to hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the publication, the oligarch paid for the hire of one of the two private islands where the event took place, as well as the fireworks — despite the fact that Trump Jr.’s own fortune is estimated at 300 million dollars.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr did not deny that the Kremlin had made the payment, telling ProPublica that the individual was a "personal friend" but not someone with whom he had a business relationship.

Trump Jr’s wife, Bettina Anderson, said in an Instagram post that it was regrettable that "something personal and happy can be reinterpreted as something political or sinister", adding that friendship does not require a "political motive".