Putin has not retreated single step and has no intention of doing so. There should be no illusions about negotiations – Volker

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not changed his position on ending the war against Ukraine after the latest negotiations and has no intention of abandoning his maximalist goals. A ceasefire remains unlikely in the near future, although the chances of one may increase next year.

Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said this in an interview with NASPRAVDI MAX, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia has not retreated from its goals

According to Volker, the Russian dictator has "not retreated a single step" following the latest negotiations and does not intend to change his position.

"Putin has not retreated a single step and has no intention of doing so. So there should be no illusions. Putin’s goal is to eliminate Ukraine as a sovereign, independent state and subjugate it as part of the Russian Empire. Without doubt, that is exactly what he is trying to do," the diplomat said.

Read more: CIA Director Ratcliffe may lead US talks with Russia and Ukraine in place of Witkoff, - FT

Ukraine’s long-range strikes and the lack of US pressure

According to him, Ukraine is doing the right thing by remaining ready for negotiations while increasing pressure on Russia through long-range strikes, whereas Washington has so far refrained from stepping up pressure on Moscow.

The diplomat noted that Putin is taking advantage of this position of US President Donald Trump.

"I think Russia is taking advantage of President Trump’s position to continue its aggression against Ukraine. More pressure is needed on Russia to force Putin to stop the war. But we are not doing that. In reality, it is Ukraine that is successfully pressuring Putin now. Ukraine is applying that pressure," Volker said.

Read more: Putin wants war to continue, but September could change lot, - Zelenskyy after talks with Witkoff and Kushner

There will be no ceasefire before winter

Volker also predicts that Putin is unlikely to agree to a ceasefire before winter. The diplomat believes that the Kremlin leader wants to use the winter period to assess what results his army can achieve on the battlefield.

"I do not think Putin will be ready for a ceasefire before this winter. He will want to use the winter to see what he can achieve. In the end, he will not succeed," the former US special representative said.

At the same time, Volker believes that an opportunity for a ceasefire may emerge in 2027. However, he said the Russian dictator would never agree to a peace deal because that would require him to recognise Ukraine’s sovereignty, Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, and the existence of an international border with Ukraine.

"A ceasefire is possible. I do not think Putin will ever agree to a peace agreement," the diplomat said.

Also watch the interview on:

What are Kushner and Witkoff actually doing in negotiations with Moscow?

Why does Trump not consider it his duty to pressure Russia, and why does Volker see this as a mistaken understanding of the situation?

Will NATO’s Article 5 work if Putin bites off a piece of an Alliance country’s territory and stops?

Read more: Trump is determined to bring war to an end, - Kushner