To be increased by 22%: More than UAH 1.07 billion allocated in 2027 budget for operations of president and Office of President – Zhelezniak

The draft state budget for 2027 provides for increased funding for the operations of the president and the Office of the President. Expenditure will rise by UAH 194.9 million to more than UAH 1.07 billion.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Funding for the Office of the President

"Expenditure for the operations of the president and the Office of the President has been increased by UAH 194.9 million to UAH 1.0728 billion. That is a 22.2% increase for the Office of the President," the lawmaker wrote.

At the same time, the planned increase in the minimum wage is only 10.4%, Zhelezniak noted.

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Telethon and "Tysiachovesna"

Furthermore, according to the MP, the 2027 budget allocates 1.6 billion hryvnias (+4 per cent) for the Unified News telethon.

"The ‘telethon’ remains. It has, however, been moved from the Ministry of Culture to the Cabinet of Ministers," the MP noted.

Funding for the Tyshiachovesna programme will also increase, with expenditure rising by UAH 1.4 billion. The programme’s total funding will therefore reach UAH 5.4 billion.

National Cashback

Zhelezniak added that no funding for the National Cashback programme has been allocated for next year.

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