Ministry of Finance presents 2027 budget: defence to receive nearly 4.9 trillion hryvnias; teachers’ salaries to rise to 27,300

The Ministry of Finance has published the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027.

This is stated in documents from the Ministry of Finance, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Defence will receive nearly 4.9 trillion hryvnias

State budget revenue for 2027 is projected at 5 trillion 648 billion hryvnias. This is 452.1 billion hryvnias, or 8.7 per cent, more than the 2026 target.

Expenditure is set to rise to 7 trillion 272 billion hryvnias. Compared with 2026, this is 864.9 billion hryvnias, or 13.5 per cent, more.

Key figures from the draft budget:

revenue — 5 trillion 648 billion hryvnias;

expenditure — 7 trillion 272 billion hryvnias;

external support requirement — 52.6 billion dollars.

4 trillion 885 billion hryvnias have been earmarked for security and defence in 2027. This represents 43.8 per cent of Ukraine’s GDP and is 517.9 billion hryvnias more than last year.

The funds are planned to be allocated as follows:

1 trillion 791.7 billion hryvnias — for wages and related payments;

2 trillion 298.5 billion hryvnias — for armaments and military equipment;

499.9 billion hryvnias — for other expenditure;

264.9 billion hryvnias — in the reserve fund;

30 billion hryvnias — for state guarantees for weapons and military equipment.

Read more: Aware of $27 billion ’shortfall’, money was spent on marathon and cashback – Zhelezniak put four questions to Zelenskyy regarding funding shortfall for Armed Forces of Ukraine

The draft budget also sets aside funds specifically for education and healthcare.

It is planned to allocate 328.5 billion hryvnias to education. This is 50.8 billion hryvnias more than in 2026.

The average salary of an experienced teacher in 2027 is expected to be 27,300 hryvnias. Funding is also earmarked for academic scholarships, school meals for pupils in all year groups, and the construction of shelters in schools.

292.5 billion hryvnias will be allocated to healthcare. Due to an increase in tariffs for medical services, the average salary of a specialist doctor is set to rise to at least 30,000 hryvnias, and that of a nurse to 20,000 hryvnias.

A further 10 billion hryvnias has been earmarked for free health screenings for people aged 40 and over.

Read more: EU surprised by Ukraine’s request for additional $27 billion for defence, seeks to determine how shortfall arose – NYT

Billions earmarked for veterans, IDPs and communities

In 2027, 20.5 billion hryvnias are planned to be allocated to veterans’ policy. Of this amount, 12.2 billion hryvnias are earmarked for veterans’ reintegration into civilian life, including payments, rehabilitation, psychological support and vocational rehabilitation.

83.2 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support internally displaced persons.

Specifically:

39.6 billion hryvnias — living allowances;

11.5 billion hryvnias — compensation for destroyed property;

5.5 billion hryvnias — compensation for destroyed housing under the HOME programme.

Social benefits and measures by the Ministry of Social Policy are set to rise to 540.3 billion hryvnias. The largest portion — 292.8 billion hryvnias — will go towards pension top-ups.

Read more: Koretskyi warns of toughest winter since independence: Ukraine needs funding and air defense

96 billion hryvnias have been earmarked to support the economy and business. The funds will be directed, in particular, towards preferential loans at 5–7–9 per cent, the eOselia programme and Brave1 defence technologies.

133.6 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support regions and local communities. Part of these funds is planned to be channelled to frontline and temporarily occupied territories.

There are plans to partially replenish the State Road Fund — by 25 per cent. 52.8 billion hryvnias have been earmarked for road maintenance and construction.

The funds will be allocated as follows:

10.1 billion hryvnias — to meet debt obligations arising from loans for the development of the public road network;

34.2 billion hryvnias — for the maintenance and development of roads of national importance;

8.5 billion hryvnias — for the maintenance and development of local roads, streets and roads owned by local authorities.

Read more: Situation with state finances is close to critical – Koretskyi

A further 18.2 billion hryvnias will be allocated to compensate for the difference in tariffs. This is intended to bridge the gap between the economically justified cost of utility services and the tariffs charged to the public.

To finance the budget in 2027, Ukraine will require international support amounting to 52.6 billion dollars.

"The need for international support in 2027 will amount to $52.6 billion," the draft budget states.

The funds are planned to be raised from the European Union, the G7 countries, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Finance plans to submit the draft law on the state budget for 2027 to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration, and subsequently to the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: To be increased by 22%: More than UAH 1.07 billion allocated in 2027 budget for operations of president and Office of President – Zhelezniak