Private sector bolsters air defense: 81 companies have already joined Ministry of Defence’s project

Eighty-one companies have already joined the pilot project to involve the private sector in Ukraine’s air defense system. In total, 92 companies from various industries and regions have submitted applications to participate.

This was reported by the Defense Ministry's press service, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

81 companies have already joined the private civil defense initiative

As of mid-September, 81 companies had already joined the pilot project to involve the private sector in the air defense system.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has granted these companies the status of entities authorized to carry out air defense operations.

Read more: Russia launched 80 drones at Ukraine: Air defense forces shot down 63 targets

92 companies have applied to participate in the project

In total, 92 enterprises of various ownership structures from different industries and regions of Ukraine have submitted applications to join the private civil defense organization. These include operators and critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as private-sector companies.

How the private air defense system works

As a reminder, a pilot project to involve the private sector in air defense measures was launched at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense in late 2025.

The project is designed to strengthen the protection of employees, production facilities, and company sites that are systematically targeted by enemy drones.

Private air defense units are part of Ukraine’s multi-layered air defense system. Private air defense units do not operate independently but are part of the overall system under the command of the Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

As of mid-July, the private air defense sector consisted of 51 companies.