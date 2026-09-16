Russia launched 80 drones at Ukraine: Air defense forces shot down 63 targets
On the night of September 16, Russian occupiers launched 80 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Specifically, launches of Shahed-type UAVs, Gerber UAVs, and "Parodiya" decoy drones were recorded from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, and Millerovo in the Russian Federation; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Hvardiiske and Chauda.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 63 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.
Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 7 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations.
The enemy’s attack continues, and UAVs are being detected in the airspace.
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