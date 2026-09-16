Mandatory forced evacuation of children expanded in three Donetsk region communities

The area of mandatory forced evacuation of children is being expanded in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Where the evacuation of children has been expanded

The measure concerns certain settlements in the Sviatohirsk, Sloviansk and Novodonetske communities.

The evacuation will be carried out with parents, persons acting in their place, or legal guardians. Local military administrations, police, rescuers and the children’s service are involved in the effort.

Read more: Due to intensification of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, number of people wishing to evacuate has increased

Support during the evacuation

People will be assisted at every stage, from departure to arrival at the reception point and subsequent accommodation in safer regions.

"We are making all decisions with one goal in mind: to prevent further child casualties. I urge parents not to delay and not to put their children at risk," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.

Watch more: "Apex" fighters evacuated elderly woman from front line in Kharkiv region on quad bike. VIDEO