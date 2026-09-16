Mandatory forced evacuation of children expanded in three Donetsk region communities
The area of mandatory forced evacuation of children is being expanded in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Where the evacuation of children has been expanded
The measure concerns certain settlements in the Sviatohirsk, Sloviansk and Novodonetske communities.
The evacuation will be carried out with parents, persons acting in their place, or legal guardians. Local military administrations, police, rescuers and the children’s service are involved in the effort.
Support during the evacuation
People will be assisted at every stage, from departure to arrival at the reception point and subsequent accommodation in safer regions.
"We are making all decisions with one goal in mind: to prevent further child casualties. I urge parents not to delay and not to put their children at risk," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.
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