EU will launch new program of joint projects with Ukrainian defense industry, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU will step up its support for Ukraine this winter, particularly in the areas of energy and air defense.

She made this statement during a speech at the European Parliament, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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"First, we will support Ukraine through this most difficult wartime winter more strongly than ever. Together with our partners, we will provide humanitarian aid and strengthen Ukraine’s energy and heating supplies," she said. von der Leyen noted that as part of efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, the EU last week approved, for the first time, the purchase of American Patriot missiles, which "are to be delivered immediately."

"But we must also work together to reduce our dependence on a single supplier. That is why we want to develop an affordable and modular missile defense system together with Ukraine. Freyja is at the heart of this collaboration.

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"Here, we are combining the combat experience and innovative strength of Ukrainians with Europe's technological leadership. And, of course, with our significant manufacturing capacity. And Freyja is just the beginning. We need more," added the European Commission president.

In addition, using funds remaining from the SAFE program, the EU will launch a new program of joint projects with Ukrainian companies.