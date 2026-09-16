Pressure on Russia must be maintained by closing all loopholes for circumventing sanctions, - von der Leyen

The EU should step up pressure on Russia, in particular by closing loopholes that allow the circumvention of sanctions already in place.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this during a speech at the European Parliament, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We must continue to put pressure on Russia. That said, new sanctions aren't always necessary; first and foremost, we need to ensure that existing sanctions are enforced," she emphasized.

According to von der Leyen, Russia is doing everything it can to circumvent them.

"That is why we must close all loopholes," the President of the European Commission concluded.

Read more: EU sanctions against Russia extended for only seven days – until September 22, not six months

What led up to this?