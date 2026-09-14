EU sanctions against Russia extended for only seven days – until September 22, not six months

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for only seven days instead of the usual six months. The restrictions will now expire at midnight on September 22.

As Censor.NET reports, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak wrote this on X.

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EU extends sanctions against Russia until September 22

On September 14, Coreper, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of EU member states in Brussels, extended sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine for only seven days.

Before that, EU countries had twice failed to agree on extending the restrictions — on September 9 and 11.

Jozwiak noted that the short extension period was needed to find a more long-term solution.

"Sanctions against Russia were extended for only 7 days to find a more long-term solution to the problem," he wrote.

Read more: Hungary again blocks opening of Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine in EU accession talks – media

Slovakia and France seek changes to sanctions list

Slovakia and France continue to insist on removing two Russian oligarchs — Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov — from the sanctions list.

It was previously reported that Ukraine had imposed sanctions on 20 vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet and enterprises of the Rostec corporation.