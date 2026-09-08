Hungary again blocks opening of Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine in EU accession talks – media

On Tuesday, September 8, the Council of the EU Working Party on Enlargement (COELA) again failed to approve the screening results for negotiating Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine due to Hungary’s obstruction.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by European Pravda, citing its own EU sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Hungary refuses to approve opening of clusters

On September 8, European diplomats failed to persuade Budapest to agree to further progress for Ukraine in its EU accession talks.

One of European Pravda’s sources said that the member states had not changed their positions and that Hungary would not agree to move forward with opening Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine.

Thus, the screening results for Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine remain unapproved.

Read more: Lithuania will speed up opening of Ukraine’s negotiation clusters with EU, - Nausėda

Moldova also makes no progress

The opening of clusters for Moldova also remains blocked, although Hungary said back in July that it was prepared to approve the screening results for Cluster 3 for Chisinau.

On September 1, Hungary refused to approve the screening results for Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine. The Hungarian side demanded that Ukraine take certain legislative steps regarding the Hungarian national minority.