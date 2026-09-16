Ukraine needs more aid ahead of difficult winter: Tsahkna urges EU to use frozen Russian assets

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said he had expected stronger signals of support for Ukraine in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual address. He called on the European Union to increase economic assistance to Kyiv, step up pressure on Russia and accelerate EU enlargement.

Tsahkna wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the Estonian foreign minister, Ukraine needs greater economic support ahead of a difficult winter. Tsahkna had previously also stressed the need for swift financing for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets.

He named directing frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine as one of the key steps.

"Using Russia’s frozen assets would be an important step in supporting Ukraine. And decisive progress on EU enlargement would strengthen not only future members, but also the EU itself, expanding the single market and making Europe a stronger global player," Tsahkna said.

According to him, Europe needs to move from declarations of ambition to concrete action.

On September 16, von der Leyen delivered her annual State of the European Union address at the European Parliament, in which she stated, among other things, that humanitarian and defence support for Ukraine would continue.

Read more: Threat from Russia to country has not changed, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna