Russian forces are infiltrating Oleksandrivka sector and aim to reach administrative border of Donetsk region, - ’South’ OC
In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops are carrying out infiltration operations and attempting to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast.
Anastasia Shevchenko, spokesperson for the "South" Military Group, said as much, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Details
"In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy is carrying out infiltration operations and stabilisation measures with the aim of holding the current line of contact," said the spokeswoman.
According to her, in this sector, the enemy is seeking to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk Oblast and regain lost ground in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
What led up to it
Earlier, the ‘South’ Military Group (Forces) reported that Russian troops had begun carrying out air strikes on Mykolaiv’s sea and river ports, and had also stepped up their use of ‘Banderole’ missiles.
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