Russia continues attacking Ukraine with jet-powered and attack drones on the evening of September 16: Air raid alerts issued in several regions (updated)

On the evening of Wednesday, September 16, Russian forces continued attacking Ukraine with attack drones and jet-powered UAVs. Air raid alerts were issued in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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At 9:20 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs near Fastiv were heading north.

At 9:21 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV was entering the Brovary area, heading toward central Kyiv.

Updated information

At 9:36 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs were approaching Kremenchuk from the east.

At 9:40 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Lysianka in Cherkasy region was heading north.

At 9:53 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in Sumy region was heading toward or past Konotop, in the direction of Chernihiv region.

At 9:55 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in Cherkasy region was heading toward Smila.

At 10:04 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Mena (Chernihiv region) was heading northwest.

At 10:06 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:11 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs were approaching or passing Tarashcha from the south in Kyiv region, heading toward Bila Tserkva.

At 10:14 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in northern Chernihiv region was heading toward Snovsk and Koriukivka.

At 10:26 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in the northern Chernihiv region was approaching or passing Ripky, heading southwest.

At 10:48 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs were heading toward Mykolaiv region from over the Black Sea.

Stay in a safe place during air raid alerts!

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