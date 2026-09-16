Moment Russian drone is shot down over Lithuania by NATO fighter jets. VIDEO
A video posted online shows the moment a NATO fighter jet shot down a Russian drone over Lithuania.
As Censor.NET reports, the incident occurred overnight on September 14–15, when a Russian Gerbera-type UAV entered Lithuanian airspace from the direction of Belarus.
NATO fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the UAV. One of the Italian jets shot down the drone, which, according to Lithuanian authorities, was carrying explosives.
Lithuanian authorities are analysing the drone’s wreckage to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
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