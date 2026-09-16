Zelenskyy: Asset declarations will return for law enforcement officers and security forces personnel who are not serving in the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said decisions are being prepared to restore asset declaration requirements for law enforcement officers and security forces personnel who are not serving in the war. Heads of central executive bodies with high corruption risks will also be reviewed.

The president announced this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Return of asset declarations

"Today I held a meeting on further legislative steps. There are decisions that need to be made. There will be a decision restoring asset declarations for law enforcement officers and security forces personnel who are not serving in the war, with requirements that will genuinely allow their assets and lifestyles to be monitored," the president said.

Read more: European Commission on resignation of Prosecutor General Kravchenko: EU maintains zero-tolerance policy towards corruption

Review of agency heads

Following a conversation with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Zelenskyy also announced a review of all appointed and acting heads of central executive bodies.

"All heads of central executive bodies need to be reviewed, both appointed and acting heads. From the tax service and ARMA to various inspectorates where corruption risks exist and are high," the president said.

Read more: Rada Law Enforcement Committee rejects number of anti-corruption bills – Zhelezniak