Zelenskyy: Asset declarations will return for law enforcement officers and security forces personnel who are not serving in the war
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said decisions are being prepared to restore asset declaration requirements for law enforcement officers and security forces personnel who are not serving in the war. Heads of central executive bodies with high corruption risks will also be reviewed.
The president announced this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Return of asset declarations
"Today I held a meeting on further legislative steps. There are decisions that need to be made. There will be a decision restoring asset declarations for law enforcement officers and security forces personnel who are not serving in the war, with requirements that will genuinely allow their assets and lifestyles to be monitored," the president said.
Review of agency heads
Following a conversation with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Zelenskyy also announced a review of all appointed and acting heads of central executive bodies.
"All heads of central executive bodies need to be reviewed, both appointed and acting heads. From the tax service and ARMA to various inspectorates where corruption risks exist and are high," the president said.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password