European Commission on resignation of Prosecutor General Kravchenko: EU maintains zero-tolerance policy towards corruption

The European Commission has commented on the resignation of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko against the backdrop of the NABU special operation ‘Carthage’ into the ‘protection’ of fraudulent call centres.

The European Commission informed Suspilne of this, according to Censor.NET.

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Reaction within the EU

"As you are aware, we do not comment on individual cases. Let us make this clear: the EU maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. We wish to emphasise that the fight against corruption is a key requirement for any country seeking to join the European Union", the European Commission stated.

The EU has emphasised that this requires ongoing efforts to ensure effective prevention, investigation and prosecution, as well as respect for the rule of law.

The European Commission added that the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies – namely the NABU and the SAPO – must be safeguarded.

Read more: Kravchenko has resigned from his post as Prosecutor General

Operation ‘Carthage’