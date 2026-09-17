Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured

On the morning of 17 September, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy targeted industrial facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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"A woman and two men were injured. They are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, Russian missiles struck industrial facilities. A fire broke out at one of them, and partial damage to buildings has also been reported.

Rescue workers are operating at the sites of the strikes. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

What led up to this?

On the morning of 15 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. A man was killed when an infrastructure facility was hit, and four women were injured.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked Kyiv: 12 people were injured, including two children