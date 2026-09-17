Fuel prices are rising precisely because of war between Russia and Ukraine, but all of this will end very soon — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine is the reason for the rise in diesel fuel prices, and that it will "end very soon."

According to Censor.NET, the U.S. leader stated this during a speech in Gastonia.

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Details

"I've been through eight wars. And the hardest one is Russia and Ukraine. They hate... the two leaders hate each other so much," he remarked.

According to Trump, it is allegedly the war between Russia and Ukraine that is driving up diesel fuel prices.

"But all of this will end very soon, and in the end, you'll have a country that no one has ever seen before," he added.

Read more: Ukrainian and US teams working on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting at UN General Assembly – Foreign Ministry

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