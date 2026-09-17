Russia’s actions will only compel NATO to do more to support Ukraine, - Rutte

Russia’s latest hostile actions will not cause NATO countries to withdraw their support for Ukraine; rather, they will have the opposite effect—the allies will do even more for Kyiv. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a visit to the United Kingdom.

According to Censor.NET, Rutte's statement was released by the NATO press office.

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According to the Secretary General, Alliance countries will continue to strengthen their capabilities to defend NATO territory against any threats. He emphasized that Russia’s campaign of hostile actions will not intimidate the allies.

"Russia wants us to stop helping Ukraine. But its actions will only compel us to do more for Ukraine," Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General also called Moscow's actions a sign of weakness and evidence of the failure of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine.

"We will continue to support a strong Ukraine so that peace can prevail," Rutte emphasized.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Rutte also met with the country's Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, and delivered his annual lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Russian strike on a passenger train locomotive in Ukraine near the border with Poland on September 13 demonstrates the desperation of the Kremlin leader.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Deliveries of PAC-3 interceptor missiles to Ukraine are taking place daily and weekly, says Rutte