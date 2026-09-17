Cabinet to allocate UAH 789 million for anti-drone protection of roads – Koretskyi
The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 789 million hryvnias from the reserve fund for anti-drone protection of roads that are a priority for defense and logistics.
Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We will allocate 357 million hryvnia to the Recovery Agency and another 432 million hryvnia to the regional military administrations in the frontline regions. The funds will go to the Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions," the prime minister said.
According to Koretsky, the work is to begin immediately and be completed as soon as possible.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that 213 km of anti-drone defenses were installed on key roads in August.
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