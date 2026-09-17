Cabinet to allocate UAH 789 million for anti-drone protection of roads – Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 789 million hryvnias from the reserve fund for anti-drone protection of roads that are a priority for defense and logistics.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We will allocate 357 million hryvnia to the Recovery Agency and another 432 million hryvnia to the regional military administrations in the frontline regions. The funds will go to the Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions," the prime minister said.

According to Koretsky, the work is to begin immediately and be completed as soon as possible.

Watch more: Ukrainian pilot pursues Russian "Shahed" and films it being hit by air-to-air missile. VIDEO

What led up to this?