Ukrainian pilot pursues Russian "Shahed" and films it being hit by air-to-air missile. VIDEO

Video footage posted online shows a Ukrainian drone operator pursuing a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the footage captures the moment the enemy Shahed is hit by an air-to-air missile.

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Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also engaging the Russian aerial target.

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