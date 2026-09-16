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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Ukrainian pilot pursues Russian "Shahed" and films it being hit by air-to-air missile. VIDEO

Video footage posted online shows a Ukrainian drone operator pursuing a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the footage captures the moment the enemy Shahed is hit by an air-to-air missile.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also engaging the Russian aerial target.

Watch more: Hart border guards spot themselves on enemy drone’s camera and manage to avoid strike. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flies over Russia’s Belgorod. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12507) elimination (8002) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3894) drones (5309) Shahed (1585)
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