Ukrainian pilot pursues Russian "Shahed" and films it being hit by air-to-air missile. VIDEO
Video footage posted online shows a Ukrainian drone operator pursuing a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.
As Censor.NET reports, the footage captures the moment the enemy Shahed is hit by an air-to-air missile.
Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also engaging the Russian aerial target.
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