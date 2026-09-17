"It’s shame that China isn’t on our side in this war," - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that China has influence over Russia but is not using it to encourage the Kremlin to enter into negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with NHK.

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According to Zelenskyy, he has seen a genuine North Korean-made missile in Ukraine.

"I haven’t seen any Chinese missiles. But I know that their technology is finding its way into Russia. The equipment they use comes from China, presumably along with specialists and technology," he explained.

At the same time, the head of state noted that he does not see China putting pressure on Russia to end the war.

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"I have never seen this. Perhaps they do so during some of their bilateral meetings. I don’t know. But I believe they have enormous influence over Russia, especially now, with so many sanctions in place, the shadow fleet, and energy and banking systems cut off. Of course, China could find a way to push Putin towards negotiations. I’m sure of it. But they haven’t done so. And if you can, but don’t, is that support or not?" the president remarked.

Zelenskyy also regrets that China is not on Ukraine’s side in this war – politically speaking.

"It’s not even about the weapons. It’s about political will. And it’s a shame, because strong leaders – including China – could stop this war instantly. It’s a shame they’re not on our side. But that’s not a problem. It’s a disappointment. The problem is that they aren’t neutral. Because they lean slightly more towards Russia. And the fact that they lean slightly more towards Russia – by which I don’t mean the direct supply of weapons, but greater openness towards them, a greater willingness to help them than us – in the case of such a large country, ‘slightly’ means a lot," he concluded.