Bodies of another 252 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination Headquarters

Today, 17 September, Ukraine received the bodies of 252 deceased people through repatriation efforts. According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including service members.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Identification to be carried out

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Read more: Return after AWOL: Service members’ choice expanded to more than 70 units – Ministry of Defence

Joint efforts

The headquarters said the bodies were returned through the joint efforts of its staff, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other bodies in Ukraine’s security and defence sector.

"We thank the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance," the Coordination Headquarters added.

See more: Bodies of another 261 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

The headquarters also expressed special thanks to the Armed Forces personnel who transport the repatriated bodies to designated state specialist institutions and arrange their handover to law enforcement representatives within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical experts within the Ministry of Health.