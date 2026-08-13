Bodies of another 261 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Today, 13 August, as a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 261 fallen persons were returned to Ukraine. According to the Russian side, they belonged to Ukrainian service members.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET informs.

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Identification will be carried out

It is noted that investigators from law enforcement agencies, together with representatives of specialist institutions, will carry out all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased.

Joint efforts

The repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of joint efforts by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other agencies within Ukraine’s security and defence sector.

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"We express our sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in carrying out repatriation measures," the Coordination Headquarters added.

Special gratitude was also expressed to the personnel of the Joint Centre for Civil-Military Cooperation Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the repatriated bodies to specialised state institutions and arranges their transfer to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination institutions within the Ministry of Health system, as well as to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s civil-military cooperation units, which provide overall coordination.

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According to Russian media, the Russian side handed over 261 bodies, while Ukraine handed over 24.







