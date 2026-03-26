Zelenskyy says 8,669 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on the results of the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in his address.
According to the head of state, since the headquarters began its work, 8,669 Ukrainians have been returned, both military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been held in captivity since the beginning of the hybrid war, for more than 10 years.
The president stressed that the Coordination Headquarters is one of the key state institutions carrying out an important humanitarian mission.
"Military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been held in captivity since the time of the hybrid war — for 10 years and more. And it is always good news on any day, week or month when Ukrainians return and when we see that lives have been saved. I thank everyone who makes this possible," Zelenskyy said.
Background
- As a reminder, in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war were currently being held in Russian captivity. Ukraine has taken more than 4,000 Russian servicemen prisoner.
- On 5-6 March, Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange agreed during talks in Geneva. During the first stage, 200 Ukrainian defenders were returned, and during the second, another 300 service members and two civilians were brought back.
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