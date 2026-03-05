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200 Ukrainian soldiers freed from Russian captivity. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners of war, with 200 Ukrainian defenders being returned.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Today, 200 Ukrainian families received the most eagerly awaited news: their loved ones are returning home. And this is always good news for all of us, for the whole country – the return of our people to their homeland. Among those returning are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and National Guard soldiers," he said.
What preceded this?
- As a reminder, on 5 February 2026, Ukraine and the Russian Federation exchanged prisoners of war.
- A total of 157 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.
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