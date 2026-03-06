Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 300 defenders and 2 civilians were freed. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia have completed the second stage of prisoner exchange. Three hundred Ukrainian defenders and two civilians have returned to their homeland.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity. Two Ukrainian civilians were also returned today.

Among them are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and our border service. Privates, sergeants, officers. They defended Ukraine in various areas: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mariupol. Most of them had been in captivity for over a year, some since 2022," he said.



















Read more: On 6 March, swap of 300 POWs with Russia is expected – Coordination Headquarters

Prisoner exchange on 5 March

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war. Two hundred Ukrainian soldiers were freed, including defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. They include soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and National Guard members.

As noted by the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, the first stage of the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place on 5 March.

Read more: Lubinets met with Moskalkova: they discussed issue of returning civilians