Today’s prisoner exchange is first stage agreed in Geneva – Budanov

On March 5, the first stage of a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place.

This was reported by Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Important and joyful news for all of Ukraine, and especially for the relatives and loved ones of two hundred of our Defenders who returned home today from Russian captivity. Ahead lies treatment, recovery, and care. I welcome the warriors back on Ukrainian soil!" he noted.

First stage of the exchange

"This is the first stage of the exchange that we agreed on during the negotiations in Geneva. We are grateful to US President Donald Trump and his administration for facilitating the implementation of this exchange.

I always emphasize that the release of Ukrainian prisoners is a priority for our negotiating team, and on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, we continue our work to bring everyone home.

I thank the team of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and all the involved structures for their coordinated and professional work," the head of the President’s Office added.

Read more: Prisoner exchange may take place this week, - Budanov

Prisoner exchange on March 5

Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange. Two hundred Ukrainian soldiers were freed — defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, and Zaporizhzhia region. They include servicemen of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and National Guard fighters.

Read more: 200 Ukrainian soldiers freed from Russian captivity. VIDEO&PHOTOS