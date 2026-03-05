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On 6 March, swap of 300 POWs with Russia is expected – Coordination Headquarters
Tomorrow, 6 March, a swap involving 300 military prisoners of war with Russia is expected.
This was reported by Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.
What is known?
"Tomorrow, we also expect the return of our 300 citizens. I am not ready to say right now. The exchange, this exchange, is the agreements reached in Geneva, and we are in direct communication with the Russian side, but unfortunately, the lists were not adjusted... Very often during prisoner swaps, there is also a portion of those who were reported missing," Okhrimenko said.
Prisoner exchange on March 5
- Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange. Two hundred Ukrainian soldiers were freed — defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, and Zaporizhzhia region. They include servicemen of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and National Guard fighters.
- As noted by Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov, on 5 March, the first stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place.
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