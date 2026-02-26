Bodies of another 1,000 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Today, 26 February, repatriation measures were carried out, during which 1,000 bodies (remains) of the deceased were returned to Ukraine, which, according to preliminary information from the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

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Identification will be carried out

It is noted that in the future, law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of Ukrainian expert institutions, will take all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased.

See more: Ukraine returned body of occupier to Russian Federation whom Russians had previously passed off as deceased Ukrainian defender. PHOTO

Implementation of repatriation measures

It is reported that the repatriation measures were implemented as a result of the joint and coordinated work of representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine.

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"Once again, we express our sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in the implementation of repatriation measures," the Coordination Headquarters said in a statement.

Read more: Bodies of another 1,003 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Special thanks also go to the personnel of the Joint Centre for the Implementation of Measures of civil-military cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the repatriated deceased to designated state specialised institutions, organises the transfer of the bodies of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system, as well as to representatives of the civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are responsible for overall coordination.



