Ukraine returned body of occupier to Russian Federation whom Russians had previously passed off as deceased Ukrainian defender

During the repatriation of the deceased on 29 January, Ukraine returned the body of a Russian occupier to Russia, which the Russians had previously handed over to Kyiv under the guise of a deceased Ukrainian serviceman.

This was reported by the project "I Want to Live," according to Censor.NET.

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"Today (29 January. – Ed.), with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the first repatriation of bodies and remains of the deceased in 2026 took place. The bodies of 38 deceased Russians were returned to Russia, among which was again the body of a Russian Armed Forces serviceman, transferred to Ukraine by the Russian side during the previous repatriation," the report said.

Read more: In 2025, 10 exchanges were carried out, 2,080 military personnel and 230 civilians were returned from captivity, - Coordination Headquarters

What is known?

It is noted that this refers to Valentin Bozikov, a native of Khakassia, who served in the 55th SMRB (military unit 55115). He went missing in February 2024, and his relatives knew nothing about his fate.

"It seems that at the 522nd centre for receiving, processing and sending the deceased in Rostov-on-Don, not only did they not take DNA for examination, but they did not even open the bag with the body, since it is visually apparent that it is wearing green Russian army camouflage. The body was also not checked for personal belongings and documents," the statement said.

Read more: Bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders returned as part of repatriation efforts

Not an isolated case

The Coordination Headquarters emphasises that this is not an isolated case, but a systemic problem.

It is noted that since 2024, the project has received more than 160,000 applications for missing servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

About the project

"I Want to Live" is a Ukrainian state project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. It is supported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate. The project was created for servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who wish to voluntarily surrender.

What preceded it?

On 29 January, 1,000 bodies (remains) of the deceased, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders, were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures.