Rada adopted bill on social protection for military personnel. Fedorov outlined key changes

Today, February 25, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 13646 on social protection for military personnel.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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System of social guarantees for military personnel

According to him, this bill creates a clear and fair system of social guarantees for military personnel in basic service—before, during, and after their service.

"This is about fairness for people who have defended the country and about the state's responsibility to them and their families," says the minister.

Read more: Family of soldier Daletskyi does not have to return 15 million hryvnias to state for his "death," - Ministry of Defence

What does this mean in practice?

During the service

Military personnel are guaranteed financial, medical, food, and material support. Leave for family reasons, treatment, and rehabilitation are provided upon decision of the Military Medical Commission. The state also provides accommodation, free travel, and postal services.

After returning from service

The right to return to work in a position no lower than the previous one is retained. Assistance in the amount of the average salary is provided after registration for military service. Military personnel are given the opportunity for professional adaptation, full insurance and work experience, as well as the right to annual leave in the first year of work.

Read more: Soldiers released from Russian captivity will receive 50,000 hryvnia during rehabilitation

Families of fallen soldiers

"A separate and fundamentally important block is the families of defenders who have died or gone missing," Fedorov added.

The bill introduces a unified and transparent approach to payments, without different rules for the same circumstances.

Today, the state provides:

families of the deceased - ₴15 million;

families of those missing in action - monthly payments of approximately ₴120,000.

"We propose a clear rule: the total amount of assistance is ₴15 million. That is, if a soldier is declared missing in action, his family will receive payments of about ₴120,000 per month, and if his death is confirmed, his relatives will receive a payment in such an amount that the total amount of assistance will be ₴15 million. This creates equality, transparency, and clear guarantees for every family, regardless of the date or circumstances of confirmation of status," the minister concluded.

Read more: Ukraine will incentivize its 800,000-strong army with high salaries – Zelenskyy