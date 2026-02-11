Family of soldier Daletskyi does not have to return 15 million hryvnias to state for his "death," - Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has no legal grounds or intention to compel the family of soldier Nazar Daletskyi, who was considered dead and then returned from Russian captivity, to return to the state payments in the amount of 15 million hryvnias for his "death."

This is said in a statement from the ministry, according to Censor.NET.

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Nazar Daletskyi's family does not have to repay the payments

The Ministry of Defence stated that all due payments to the defender's family were made in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and on the basis of the circumstances officially established at that time.

As of today, the Ministry of Defence has no legal grounds to review the decision or compel the family to return the funds received.

"This situation is unique and involves a legal conflict that requires the most delicate and balanced approach possible. The circumstances surrounding the confirmation of the soldier's death require further investigation. The Ministry of Defence continues to monitor the situation until all circumstances and details have been fully clarified," the defence ministry added.

See more: Defender Nazar Daletskyi returns from captivity after being presumed dead for over three years. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What had happened

On February 5, 2026, soldier Nazar Daletskyi, who had been considered dead since September 2022, returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. In 2023, the burial procedure took place after identification based on the results of DNA testing.

Statements appeared in the public sphere about the alleged possibility of obliging the family to return the state payments received in connection with the death of the soldier.

Read more: Family of "deceased" soldier Nazar Daletskyi, who returned from captivity, must return aid paid to them