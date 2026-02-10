Family of "deceased" soldier Nazar Daletskyi, who returned from captivity, must return aid paid to them

The relatives of Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead but returned alive from Russian captivity, will be forced to return to the state the financial assistance allocated in the event of the death of a defender.

This was reported by Taras Podvirnyi, representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the Lviv region, according to Censor.NET.

"The family must return the funds that the state paid as a one-time cash benefit for the death of a soldier. This legal precedent will be resolved. They will look for those responsible, who made the mistake and how," he said.

Podvirny added that the most important thing for the family is the soldier's safe return, not monetary compensation.

See more: Myroslav Chornomor, defender of Mariupol sentenced to life imprisonment by occupiers, released from captivity. PHOTO

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that on February 5, as part of an exchange of prisoners of war, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

During the exchange, defender Nazar Daletskyi, who had been presumed dead since September 2022, returned to Ukraine.

Nazar Daletskyi is a participant in the Anti-Terrorist Operation. When full-scale war broke out, he went to defend Ukraine. He served in the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo.

In May 2022, Nazar stopped communicating. At first, the soldier was listed as missing in action. Later, his family was informed that he had died in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region on September 25, 2022, on his birthday. In July 2025, another of our defenders, who had been released from captivity, reported that Nazar was alive. In August, this information was confirmed by another soldier. In October, a third soldier confirmed it. His relatives pleaded and believed," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.