Defender Nazar Daletskyi returns from captivity after being presumed dead for over three years. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During today’s prisoner exchange, defender Nazar Daletskyi returned to Ukraine. He had been presumed dead since September 2022.

The Kulykiv Settlement Council of Lviv district and Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytskyi reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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He was presumed dead for more than three years

"During today’s prisoner exchange, a resident of our community returned to Ukraine, Nazar Daletskyi, a resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv. With pain in our hearts, we had presumed him dead since September 2022. He was alive. He endured. He returned. This is a miracle, hard-won through courage, faith, and the love of those who never stopped waiting. It is a reminder to each of us: as long as there is even the slightest hope, it is worth holding on to," the Kulykiv Settlement Council said in a statement.

Read more: Youngest defender released from captivity turns 23: he was taken captive at 19

More about Nazar Daletskyi

Nazar Daletskyi is a participant in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO). With the start of the full-scale war, he went to defend Ukraine. He served in the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo.

"In May 2022, Nazar stopped making contact. At first, the soldier was listed as missing in action. Later, the family was informed that he had been killed in the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region on September 25, 2022 — his birthday. In July 2025, another defender of ours who had been released from captivity reported that Nazar was alive. In August, this information was confirmed by another soldier. In October, by a third. His relatives appealed and kept believing," Kozytskyi said.

The family learned that Nazar Daletskyi had been released from Russian captivity.

Prisoner exchange on 5 February

As a reminder, on 5 February, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians as part of a prisoner exchange. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Read more: Ukraine, Russia and US agree to exchange 314 prisoners, - Witkoff