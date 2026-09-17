China outraged over Graham’s Russia sanctions bill backed by US Congress

China’s Foreign Ministry has opposed a bill championed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and passed by the US House of Representatives. The bill provides for sanctions against third countries that purchase Russian oil and gas.

Anadolu reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Beijing’s position

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposed the US sanctions bill targeting Russia and insisted that bilateral relations should not be disrupted.

"Beijing has always opposed ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ that has no basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council. China conducts economic and trade cooperation with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Guo explained.

Read more: US Congress to take up Graham’s "hell sanctions" bill against Russia again next week, Bloomberg reports

He was responding to a question about Graham’s bill, which provides for sanctions against foreign companies that support Russia’s defence industry.

Guo claimed that China’s cooperation is not directed against any third country and should not be disrupted by pressure from any third party.

Bilateral trade between China and Russia has been growing and exceeded $240 billion in 2024.

Read more: US Congress has finally passed Graham’s bill on sanctions against Russia

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