Multi-million embezzlement in procurement of transformers for Kharkivoblenergo: Eight members of organized group to face trial – NABU
Eight members of an organized group will face trial. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) accuse them of large-scale embezzlement at JSC Kharkivoblenergo.
NABU reports this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to investigators, the organizer of the scheme took personal control of energy equipment procurement at JSC Kharkivoblenergo in 2021. He also took steps to extend his influence over tenders at other state-owned enterprises in the energy sector.
Acting on the organizer’s instructions, the head of JSC Kharkivoblenergo arranged contracts to purchase energy equipment (transformers and meters) from companies under the group’s control, at prices sometimes inflated severalfold. Other heads of the company’s structural units, an employee of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a private appraiser were also involved in the scheme.
Planned to misappropriate more than UAH 132 million
It is reported that, in 2021–2022, members of the organized group planned to misappropriate more than UAH 132 million from JSC Kharkivoblenergo through this scheme, but circumstances beyond their control arising from the introduction of martial law and procedural actions by National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives forced them to abandon the plan after carrying it out only in part. The group allegedly laundered the money obtained through a network of sham companies under its control, then converted it into cash and divided it among its members.
Background
- In August 2024, NABU and SAPO uncovered the scheme and notified seven people of suspicion.
- NABU also searched a person implicated in the case concerning the alleged misappropriation of JSC Kharkivoblenergo funds through purchases of overpriced transformers from the energy company Energo-Time.
- In June 2025, NABU and SAPO notified the organizer of the scheme of suspicion. Detectives had detained him as he attempted to leave Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password