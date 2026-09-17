Multi-million embezzlement in procurement of transformers for Kharkivoblenergo: Eight members of organized group to face trial – NABU

Eight members of an organized group will face trial. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) accuse them of large-scale embezzlement at JSC Kharkivoblenergo.

NABU reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to investigators, the organizer of the scheme took personal control of energy equipment procurement at JSC Kharkivoblenergo in 2021. He also took steps to extend his influence over tenders at other state-owned enterprises in the energy sector.

Acting on the organizer’s instructions, the head of JSC Kharkivoblenergo arranged contracts to purchase energy equipment (transformers and meters) from companies under the group’s control, at prices sometimes inflated severalfold. Other heads of the company’s structural units, an employee of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a private appraiser were also involved in the scheme.

Read more: Kryvonos: We do not wish to politicise any of activities of NABU and SAPO

Planned to misappropriate more than UAH 132 million

It is reported that, in 2021–2022, members of the organized group planned to misappropriate more than UAH 132 million from JSC Kharkivoblenergo through this scheme, but circumstances beyond their control arising from the introduction of martial law and procedural actions by National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives forced them to abandon the plan after carrying it out only in part. The group allegedly laundered the money obtained through a network of sham companies under its control, then converted it into cash and divided it among its members.

Read more: Carthage suspects knew about searches, information leak occurred. SSU took part in attack on NABU and SAPO – Kryvonos

Background