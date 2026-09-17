Russia continues to attack Ukraine with jet-powered and attack UAVs on the evening of 17 September: air raid alerts issued in several regions (updated)

On the evening of 17 September, Russian forces continued to attack Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs.

The reports came from the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Air raid alerts issued in Ukraine

At 8:00 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Horodyshche (Cherkasy region), heading southwest.

At 8:04 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs near Dobrianka in Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 8:24 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs near Dobrianka in Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 8:27 p.m. — KABs heading toward Sumy and Donetsk regions.

At 8:29 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Sarata from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 8:37 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV on the border between Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, heading north.

At 8:45 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Chornomorske/Odesa.

At 8:47 p.m. — KABs heading toward Kharkiv region.

At 8:59 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs on the border between Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, heading north.

At 9:09 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:20 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Dnipro from the east.

At 9:23 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs on the border between Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, heading north.

At 9:41 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Mykolaiv from the Black Sea.

At 9:42 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in northeastern Vinnytsia region, heading toward Bila Tserkva.

Stay in a safe place during air raid alerts!

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