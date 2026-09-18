Macron to hold talks with parties on war in Ukraine and Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron invited the leaders of parliamentary parties—or their presidential candidates—to a meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and their implications for the country’s security and energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, the Élysée Palace announced this, as reported by "Ukrinform."

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Macron will host party leaders at the Élysée Palace

The meeting will take place on Friday, September 18, at the Élysée Palace. In addition to Macron and party leaders, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, as well as representatives of the military command, intelligence services, and government agencies responsible for security and energy, will attend.

"Due to the rapid deterioration of the international situation in recent days, the President of the Republic has invited the leaders of the parties represented in Parliament to a meeting in the 'Saint-Denis' format to discuss the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and their implications for France's security and energy sector," according to a statement from the Office of the President.

See also: Macron's approval rating has plummeted to 16%; only 20% of French people support Lecornu

The Élysée Palace noted that military authorities and intelligence agencies will share the information held by the head of state.

Specifically, this refers to representatives of domestic and foreign intelligence, military intelligence, the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security, as well as the leadership of the energy sector.

The talks will take place in the Saint-Denis format

The meeting will be held in the "Saint-Denis" format. This format has previously been used for consultations between the president and the leaders of France's major political parties on key issues of public policy.

During the meeting, they will discuss the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and their implications for France's security and energy sector.

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed steps to end the war with Macron: they agreed to meet at the UN General Assembly.