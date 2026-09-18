230 battles in 24 hours: Russia launched attacks on 11 sectors of the front, with heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 230 attacks. The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy carried out 95 airstrikes, during which it dropped 295 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,614 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,770 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 44 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The following populated areas, in particular, came under enemy fire:

Bezsalivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Hirky, Yastrubshchyna, Atynske, Luzhky, Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Holyshivske, Romashkove, Budky, Rozhkovychi, Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovyzh, Vovkivka, Nova Huta, Volfyne in Sumy Oblast;

Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Kliuchy in Chernihiv Oblast.

Kucherivka and Tovstodubove were hit by airstrikes.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, one enemy assault was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The aggressor carried out 42 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 14 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the settlements of Mala Vovcha, Buhaivka, Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Prylipka, Ternova, Karaichne, Potykhonove, Rybalchyne, and Zakharivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted three times to improve its positions by launching assaults toward Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched ten attacks toward the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out five assaults in the area of Yampil, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out two offensive operations toward Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 19 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault operations in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka and toward Osykove, Dovha Balka, Pryiut, Stepy, and Vilne.

Watch more: Artillerymen from 147th Brigade of AAF struck group of Russian assault fighters using HIMARS MLRS. VIDEO

The enemy carried out twenty-five attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Bilytske, Hannivka, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked twice toward Novoheorhiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders seven times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Krynychne, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, according to updated information, the enemy attempted four times to improve its positions by attacking toward Chervona Krynytsia, Pavlivka, and Malokaterynivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five UAV command posts, five artillery systems and artillery positions, three command posts, three key enemy facilities, a command post, and a repair base belonging to the occupiers.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,420 casualties over the past day. Additionally, five tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, 75 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 12 ground-based robotic systems, 1,808 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 enemy vehicles, and four units of specialized equipment were neutralized.

Read more: More than 200 combat engagements took place on the front, with most fighting in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff