Zaluzhnyi visited the Thales UK defence plant, which manufactures NLAW and Starstreak. VIDEO

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, visited a factory belonging to the defence technology company Thales UK near Belfast.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The diplomat met with specialists from Thales UK.

The company manufactures the Starstreak and LMM/Martlet air defence missile systems, which Ukraine actively used to shoot down Russian Ka-52s and other occupiers’ helicopters at the start of the full-scale invasion.

"These missiles are still widely used by the Ukrainian Defence Forces as short-range air defence weapons against ‘Shaheds’ and other targets," he noted.

The Thales UK factory in Belfast also assembles the well-known NLAW anti-tank systems.

Read more: British soldier has been killed in Ukraine, - UK Ministry of Defence

"Ukraine and Thales UK have already established an industrial partnership. All of this represents long-term investment, not a one-off transfer of weapons. This model also serves the UK’s interests: Ukrainian orders are already helping to scale up Thales UK’s missile production in Belfast and to rebuild the UK’s air defence industrial capabilities," Zaluzhnyi explained.

The diplomat also emphasised that for the UK and British companies, this is not just about helping Ukraine – it is also an investment in their own national defence.

"Ukraine offers a unique resource – real combat experience combined with one of the most dynamic defence technology sectors in the world. The closer the cooperation between our governments and businesses, the better we will be able to combine Ukraine’s practical experience with the creation of new technologies and new opportunities for both countries. And successful projects with companies such as Thales UK are a good illustration of the potential of a strategic agreement between Ukraine and the UK," he concluded.