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News Shelling of Zhytomyr region
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Consequences of Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: warehouse and production building were on fire; there have been fatalities. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked the Korosten district in the Zhytomyr region, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Fires broke out in a warehouse and a production building.

"During repeated air-raid alerts, rescue workers had to retreat to a safe place. State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive devices. Firefighters extinguished the blazes," the statement said.

Two people were killed and two others injured as a result of the attack.

Read more: Russia attacks enterprise in Korosten district: preliminarily one dead and two injured

Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities
Russia attacked the Korosten district in Zhytomyr region: there are fatalities

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shoot out (18889) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1109) Zhytomyr region (230) Korostenskyy district (7)
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