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Consequences of Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: warehouse and production building were on fire; there have been fatalities. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have attacked the Korosten district in the Zhytomyr region, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Fires broke out in a warehouse and a production building.
"During repeated air-raid alerts, rescue workers had to retreat to a safe place. State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive devices. Firefighters extinguished the blazes," the statement said.
Two people were killed and two others injured as a result of the attack.
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