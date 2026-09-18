Norwegian firm NAMMO will spend $180 million and three years on plant whose shells will last Ukraine seven days

NAMMO, a Norwegian manufacturer of 155-mm artillery ammunition, will spend two to three years and $180 million on building a new plant, but its production will only be enough to last seven days of the war in Ukraine.

The company’s CEO, Morten Brandtzæg, told Breaking Defence this, according to Censor.NET.

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The opening of the new shell production line is scheduled for the end of the year, with production set to begin in 2027.

According to the CEO, there is no talk yet of replenishing European countries’ stocks, as all production is being supplied to Ukraine.

However, following a €180 million investment and 2–3 years of construction, the new production capacity will be sufficient to meet Ukraine’s needs for 7 days.

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Defense Express notes that, in addition to the 155-mm high-explosive fragmentation round with a range of 24 km, NAMMO also manufactures long-range shells capable of striking targets at distances of over 30 and 40 km, depending on the version.

This year, it emerged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are switching to procuring extended-range shells and phasing out the obsolete M107, so NAMMO’s capabilities will indeed be very useful here.

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