Process of identifying bodies of repatriated military personnel and civilians needs to be accelerated, - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky instructed the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense to prepare a plan within a week to expedite the identification of the bodies of repatriated military personnel and civilians

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, who held a meeting with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense, announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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"The government must expedite the process of identifying the bodies of repatriated military personnel and civilians. It must eliminate unnecessary delays and strengthen coordination and information sharing among agencies.



We thoroughly reviewed the entire process at a meeting with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense—from forensic medical examinations to the steps taken afterward. At each of these stages, coordination between agencies must be strengthened to ensure that all procedures are carried out more efficiently," the prime minister noted.

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Koretsky instructed them to prepare a clear plan for improvements within a week.

"At the same time, we are continuing to strengthen the capabilities of forensic medical examination. Today, examinations are conducted by 21 regional forensic medical examination bureaus under the Ministry of Health. The 2027 draft budget allocates over 600 million hryvnias, specifically to equip the bureaus with the necessary equipment.



We must ensure that families receive accurate information as quickly as possible and are able to bid a dignified farewell to their loved ones.



May the fallen heroes rest in eternal peace and glory," the prime minister concluded.