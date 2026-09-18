Government has approved new rules for operation of railways and stations during ’yellow’ and ’red’ air raid alerts

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules governing the operation of the railways and railway stations, depending on the level of air threats.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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How trains will operate at different threat levels

Under the new rules:

Under the ‘yellow’ threat level , trains run according to schedule, and passengers are allowed to board and alight;

threat , trains run according to schedule, and passengers are allowed to board and alight; under a ‘red’ threat level, passenger boarding and train departures are suspended, and people take shelter.

Koretskyi noted that, depending on the situation on the ground, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to swiftly restrict traffic and disperse rolling stock and passengers to avoid crowds.

Read more: Russian forces attacked the "Kyiv–Mykolaiv" train: no casualties were reported, according to "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Access to shelters and response times

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia, together with regional state administrations and local communities, must expand access to shelters at railway stations and stops. An automatic system for receiving information on threat levels will also be introduced, and decisions must be made instantly — the Ministry of Infrastructure and the State Emergency Service have already received the relevant instructions.

Enhanced security and transport adjustments

The Ministry of the Interior and the National Police will also further strengthen security at railway stations and support evacuation efforts.

"Regions must adapt public transport timetables to train schedules, particularly at night, and speed up the installation of mobile shelters as much as possible so that people have somewhere to take shelter in the event of danger," added the Prime Minister.

See more: Enemy attacked Ukrzaliznytsia facilities overnight: Berestyn railway station and station in Kyiv were damaged. PHOTO