Lithuania possesses same intelligence regarding potential hybrid attacks by Russia as its allies, - Budrys

Lithuania has the same intelligence regarding possible hybrid attacks by Russia as other countries in the region and its allies,

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys made this statement.

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This was his comment on a statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding possible hybrid attacks by Russia using drones and missiles against countries that support Ukraine, particularly Poland.

Speaking on LRT, Budris stated that he had discussed this information with the NATO Secretary General, his deputy, and the commanders of the armed forces of European countries.

According to him, these consultations confirmed that the allies are talking about the same threat.

"Lithuania has the same information; we discussed this as a possible false-flag operation by Russia," Budris said.

The minister did not publicly specify the nature of the intelligence on which these assessments are based.

Budris called the statements part of a coordinated warning

The Lithuanian foreign minister believes that politicians' public warnings about possible Russian provocations also serve a preventive purpose.

Read more: NATO is failing to keep pace with battlefield changes in Ukraine – Reuters

According to him, the allies are seeking to demonstrate to Moscow that any potential operations will not go unnoticed and could prompt a response from NATO.

Budris noted that countries in the region already have experience in identifying and stopping such operations, as well as in identifying their possible perpetrators and masterminds.

"Russia won't go away. We just need to avoid negative consequences. The situation hasn't changed today," the Lithuanian minister said.