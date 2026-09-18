NATO is failing to keep pace with battlefield changes in Ukraine – Reuters

Russia's war against Ukraine has raised doubts about NATO's readiness for the next armed conflict.

According to Censor.NET, the Reuters news agency reported this on September 17, citing five Ukrainian and Western defense officials.

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The war in Ukraine is changing NATO's requirements for military equipment

According to defense officials, events on the battlefield are unfolding very quickly. As a result, some of NATO’s weapons and tactics may quickly become obsolete.

Ukraine is capable of adapting to new conditions in a matter of weeks. At the same time, the Alliance spends years or even decades developing and procuring new systems.

Read more: Russia’s actions will only compel NATO to do more to support Ukraine, - Rutte

One of the major changes has been the emergence of inexpensive drones. They have made military units and convoys of military equipment more vulnerable.

The war has also highlighted Europe's problems with air and missile defense. At the same time, European countries remain dependent on U.S. Patriot systems.

Ukrainian officials stated that Kyiv is increasingly training its NATO allies based on its own combat experience.

Read: NATO accused Russia of acting irresponsibly after it fired flares at a Danish helicopter

One Ukrainian officer told Reuters that some of the Alliance's training materials still draw on examples from World War II.

NATO has not responded to this criticism.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Russia had plans to attack NATO countries with drones and missiles.