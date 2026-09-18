"Orion" UAV ground control station, drone launch sites, and enemy warehouses were struck, - General Staff

On September 17 and during the night of September 18, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on the "Orion" station

Specifically, near the village of Novofedorivka at the Saky airfield in Crimea, an enemy "Orion" ground-based unmanned aerial vehicle control station was struck.

According to the General Staff, "Orion" ("Inokhodets") is a Russian reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle system with a long endurance (MALE class). It is capable of remaining airborne for up to 24 hours, conducting optical-electronic reconnaissance and target designation at altitudes of up to 7.5 km, as well as carrying guided aviation weapons (guided missiles and aerial bombs with a total weight of up to 200–250 kg) to strike ground targets. The destruction of a ground control station significantly limits the occupiers’ use of these systems in the relevant operational area.

Read more: 34 Russian energy facilities were struck by USF in occupied territories during first week of September, – Madyar. VIDEO

Other targets

A facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck in the Donetsk area.

In addition, in the Luhansk region, it has been confirmed that an enemy ammunition depot near Dovzhansk and a logistics depot belonging to the occupying forces near Kypuche were struck.

Read more: Two S-400 launchers hit in Russia’s Belgorod region – General Staff